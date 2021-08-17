Motorola Launches Edge 20 - India’s Slimmest and Lightest 5G Smartphone; And edge20 Fusion With 108MP Cameras, 10-Bit AMOLED Displays, Industry Leading 5G Band Support, Ready For Software Platform and more!

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The Motorola edge20 is India's slimmest(6.99mm) and lightest(163gms) 5G smartphone. It comes with the fastest smartphone refresh rate of 144Hz on a 10-bit HDR10+ AMOLED display, 108MP Camera system with 30X Super Zoom, and packs India's first Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G processor for powerhouse performance! • The Motorola edge 20 fusion is equipped with a 108MP Quad function camera system, 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, True 5G with support for 13 global 5G bands, and exceptional performance with Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset.

• Both edge20 and edge20 fusion support versions of Motorola's truly innovative and highly effective software platform – Ready for

• The Motorola edge20 will be available starting August 24, 12 pm at an incredible price of just INR 29,999 with No Cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,000 on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

Furthering its journey of innovation, Motorola has disrupted the premium segment of smartphones in India with the launch of Motorola edge20 and edge20 fusion. These made-in-India additions to the edge franchise are designed with future-ready technology and powerful features. With many firsts for India, the edge devices boast exceptionally sleek and premium designs, powerful processors, 108 MP cameras, some of the fastest refresh rates, 10-bit AMOLED displays, up to 135G band support, and cutting-edge innovation through the Ready for the software platform.

Motorola edge 20 The world has changed. And a new kind of world calls for a new kind of phone. One that takes the latest smartphone experiences to another level, empowering you to tell your story like never before. The new Motorola edge 20 was born for this. Featuring an advanced 108 MP camera system, you can capture stunning ultra-high-res photos and record ultra-high definition video in 4K. Then bring everything to life in vivid color on a 6.7'' AMOLED display with the fastest smartphone refresh rate (144Hz). Even connect your phone to the big screen with Ready For to play games, make video calls, and use your favorite apps. All this power in our thinnest 5G design ever.

India's slimmest & lightest 5G smartphone (6.99 mm | 163 gm) With a unique aluminum alloy frame, edge20 is built ultra-light but super strong. Slide it into your pocket or slip it into your purse. At under 7mm, it's one of the slimmest phones in the world and the thinnest and lightest 5G phone in India. Designed with a smooth matte finish, it changes patterns as it reflects the light.

The fastest smartphone refresh rate - 6.7" 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display With an insanely fast 144 Hz refresh rate, switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites are incredibly smooth and fluid. And it's 60% faster than the first generation Motorola edge and edge+. Plus, the refresh rate automatically adjusts based on the type of content on the screen.

World's best touch sampling rate of 576Hz Instantly accurate Give your gameplay an edge with a display that's more responsive to touch thanks to a low latency 576 Hz touch rate that automatically turns on when playing a game.

DCI-P3 color, HDR10+ Color like no other Enjoy over a billion possible shades of color thanks to 10-bit display technology. With a 25% larger color range* and HDR10+ certification, experience your favorite movies, shows, and games in vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast.

*Compared to phones with sRGB color space; based on the use of DCI-P3 color space with 25% larger color gamut than sRGB.

High brightness mode See clearly in the sun No more squinting in the sunlight. High brightness mode automatically adjusts the display outdoors, so it's easier to see.

DC dimming Dim the flicker quicker Reduce visible screen flicker by adjusting screen brightness with new DC dimming technology. Especially useful for those with sensitive eyes.

Unleash the power of your smartphone with the Ready for software platform Your smartphone has power just waiting to be unleashed. That's why there's Ready For, which amplifies everything your phone is capable of. Simply connect wirelessly and you're ready to go. Move your phone's games to the big screen for a huge boost of adrenaline. Feel like you're right in the room during video calls. And use your apps on a desktop display, giving you more space to work and play.* *Ready For wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only.

Ready For: Gaming Unleash your favorite mobile games on your big screen TV.* Ready For creates an immersive, console-like experience with the blazing speed of 5G and the power of a lightning-fast processor.** You can also connect a Bluetooth® controller for even more exhilarating gameplay.*** *Ready For wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only.

**5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

***Sold separately. Requires game controller compatible with Android 11 or later. The game must support Bluetooth® controller input.

Ready For: Video chatting When you move your video calls to a big screen TV, it feels like you're right in the same room.* Ready For uses your phone's multiple high-res cameras instead of the selfie cam, so everything looks sharp and you can fit everyone in the frame. Smart software tracks movement from side to side, keeping people in the picture.** *Ready For wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only.

**Smart software can recognize up to 3 faces/people in the same frame.

Ready For: PC Access your phone apps and your PC files all on the same screen. Just open up Ready For and you're ready to go. Then work on two files at once. You can even move files back and forth between your devices—sharing is a snap.* *Ready For PC is available on selected devices, and Windows 10. Visit the FAQ page for a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-C cord.

Ready For: Mobile desktop Get down to work Use your phone and all its apps on an external monitor for a complete desktop experience—you can even add a Bluetooth® keyboard and mouse.* Create an uncluttered workspace with a clear view of multiple windows at once, and then get down to work. Compose and send email faster. Edit photos and videos easier. Enjoy a bigger view of everything you do.

*Ready For wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only. Bluetooth® accessories are sold separately.

Flagship grade camera Experience – 108MP Quad Function Camera with 30X Super Zoom Be ready for any moment, whether it's far off in the distance or way up close. Capture sharper low-light images with an advanced 108 MP main camera featuring Ultra Pixel technology. Record ultra-high definition video in 4K. Focus from incredible distances with 30x Super Zoom. Fit 4x more of the scene into your frame with the ultra-wide camera. And get up to 5x closer to your subject with Macro Vision.

108 MP high-resolution sensor with Ultra Pixel technology Capture your most true-to-life photos ever with the 108 MP ultra-high-resolution camera, featuring a larger sensor that lets in more light compared to the first generation Motorola edge. Using 9x larger pixels, Ultra Pixel technology provides 9x the light sensitivity. The result? Incredibly sharp and bright images—even in the most challenging light conditions.

3X telephoto camera + 30X digital zoom Shoot crystal clear photos from 3x the distance using a dedicated telephoto lens. Or go even further with 30x Super Zoom, capturing details from incredible distances. Optical image stabilization (OIS) on the zoom camera automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement.

Ultrawide + Macro Vision One advanced sensor. Two amazing perspectives. The 119º ultra-wide-angle lens captures the same field of view that your eyes see, fitting 4x more of the scene in your frame compared to a standard lens. Built-in Macro Vision brings you 5x closer to your subject, so you see even the tiniest of details.

32 MP front camera (including portrait mode w/ HDR and face beauty) Capture Instagram-worthy selfies day or night, indoors or out. The front-facing 32 MP selfie cam gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity. And with new features that automatically adjust the exposure and smooth out uneven skin tones for portraits and night shots, you always look your best.

India's first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Edge20 becomes the first in India to launch the latest and immensely powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G that outperforms the older Snapdragon 860 on both single-core and multi-core performance* by 8% and 11% respectively.

The Snapdragon 778G also outshines its previous generation as below: • 40% higher CPU performance • 40% higher GPU performance • 123% higher AI performance Future Proof and Industry-leading global 5G Coverage – 11 5G Bands, WiFi 6E With support for 11 5G sub-6Ghz network bands edge20 ensures best-in-class global 5G band coverage that is future proof and ensures compatibility with any 5G band that is launched in India shortly.

Further, with support for WiFi 6E, 4X4 MIMO, Carrier Aggregation, and NFC, consumers get the best connectivity experience on this smartphone.

Lightweight powerhouse Go beyond a full day without recharging. The 4000 mAh battery is built for the ultra-thin design of Motorola edge 20, but still packs plenty of juice. Need a quick burst of power before heading out? TurboPower™ 30-Watt charging gives you 8 hours of power in just 10 minutes.* Motorola edge 20 fusion The new Motorola edge 20 fusion empowers you to tell your story like never before. Featuring an advanced 108 MP camera system, you can capture stunning photos with 9x the low light sensitivity. Or view a billion shades of color on a breathtaking 6.7'' 10-bit AMOLED display and be completely future-ready with support for 13 global 5G bands. All without slowing down thanks to the powerful Dimensity 800U chipset and one of the largest 5G smartphone batteries.

Incredible 108MP Quad Function Camera System Be ready for any moment, any time, whether it's ultra-wide or ultra-close. It starts with a super-advanced 108 MP* main camera with Ultra Pixel technology for sharper images in any light. An ultra-wide camera fits 4x more of the scene into your frame than a standard lens, while Macro Vision gets you 5x closer to your subject for extreme close-ups.

108 MP sensor w/Ultra Pixel technology Capture your most true-to-life photos ever with the 108 MP* sensor. Using 9x larger pixels gives you 9x the light sensitivity. The result? Incredibly sharp and bright images—even in the most challenging light conditions.

*The 108MP sensor combines 9 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12MP.

8MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision One advanced sensor. Two amazing perspectives. The 118º ultra-wide-angle lens captures what your eyes see, fitting 4x more of the scene in your frame than a standard lens. The Macro Vision lens brings you 5x closer to your subject, so you see the tiny details.

32 MP front camera (including portrait mode w/ HDR and face beauty) Capture Instagram-worthy selfies day or night, indoors or out. The front-facing 32 MP selfie cam gives you Quad Pixel technology with 4x more light sensitivity. And with new features that automatically adjust the exposure and smooth out uneven skin tones for portraits and night shots, you always look your best.

6.7" 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED display Give your favorite shows and movies the brilliant screen they deserve. The 6.7'' Max Vision HDR10+ display features OLED technology for crystal clear images and darker blacks. Not to mention over a billion shades of color. The full HD resolution ensures that the picture is super sharp without pixelation. And a 90 Hz refresh rate results in a smoother view with way less lag.

OLED, DCI-P3 color, HDR10+, 10-bit Color like no other Enjoy over a billion possible shades of color thanks to 10-bit technology. With a 25% larger color range* and HDR10+ certification, experience your favorite movies, shows, and games in vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast.

*Compared to phones with sRGB color space; based on the use of DCI-P3 color space with 25% larger color gamut than sRGB.

90 Hz refresh rate Refresh your perspective The speed a screen refreshes is the difference between a great display—and just okay. With the 90 Hz refresh rate, there's way less lag for more fluid viewing and a much smoother experience.

Ready For PC Access your phone apps and your PC files all on the same screen. Just open up Ready For and you're ready to go. Then work on two files at once. You can even move files back and forth between your devices—sharing is a snap.* * Ready For PC is available on selected devices, and Windows 10. Visit the FAQ page for a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-C cord True 5G with 13 5G Bands & Exceptional Performance with Mediatek Dimensity 800U Processor With support for 13 5G sub-6Ghz network bands edge20 fusion supports maximum 5G band coverage on any smartphone in India which ensures that is future proof and ensures compatibility with any 5G band that is launched in India shortly.

Further, with support for 4X4 MIMO, Carrier Aggregation, and NFC, consumers get the best connectivity experience on this smartphone.

Boost performance for games, photos, and more using the dual 5G SIM power of the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. And with superfast 5G**, you're able to connect, stream, and download on the fastest networks around the world.

One of the largest batteries on a 5G smartphone 5000 mAh battery Connect at superfast speeds on the go without stopping to recharge. The 5000 mAh battery is one of the largest of any 5G smartphone, giving you days of power on just a single charge*.

TurboPower 30 charging No one likes stressing about a low battery, especially before a big night out or a busy day at work. TurboPower™ 30 gives you 12 hours of power in just 10 minutes of charging, so you can fuel up fast and get back to what matters.* Common features on edge20 and edge20 fusion Both edge20 and edge20 fusion come with Motorola's signature near-stock Android 11 with an assured upgrade to Android 12 & 13 plus 2 years of security updates. Both the devices come with business-grade security through ThinkShield for Mobile solution.

Edge20 and edge20 fusion consumers in India will also get access to premium support through the following features • Customer Walk-in same day repair* • Pickup & Drop Services* • 24/7 Support+ • Priority IVR Support with Dedicated Agents • Priority Service Desks* *in selected cities & cases +through chatbot Users of the Motorola edge20 series no longer need to worry about spills or splashes. Both edge20 and edge20 fusion feature a water-repellent design that keeps the phone protected inside and out. Availability & Pricing: moto edge 20 and moto edge 20 fusion The stunning moto edge 20 comes in two incredible colors, Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald. The moto edge 20 fusion will flaunt two exceptional color variants- Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal.

• India's thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone- Motorola edge20 will be available starting August 24, 12 pm at just INR 29,999 on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

• The Motorola edge20 fusion will go on sale starting August 27, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at INR 21,499 (6GB/128GB) and INR 22,999 (8GB/128GB) • Both edge20 and edge20 fusion can be purchased using exceptional affordability options in the form of up to 6 months 'No Cost EMIs' for purchases made using HDFC and ICICI Bank Cards.

o Motorola edge20 fusion No Cost EMIs starting at just Rs. 3,583 o Motorola edge20 No Cost EMIs starting at just Rs. 5,000 Legal Disclaimers Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. LENOVO and THINKSHIELD are trademarks of Lenovo. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2021 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

2 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

3 Varies by market.

4 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network, and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

