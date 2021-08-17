New update improves OnePlus Nord 2's camera performance

The OnePlus Nord 2 is receiving yet another software update - OxygenOS 11.3.A.09 - this month. The new update has further improved the camera performance and system stability of the smartphone which debuted late last month in India and Europe.

The update is rolling out to OnePlus Nord 2 users in India and globally. Below is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.3.A.09 update:

Changelog:

System

Optimized the notification feature of the Community app

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera

Further optimized the HDR feature experience

Further improved the camera performance

Network

Fixed the issue of being unable to enable the Wi-Fi hotspot

Gallery

Optimized the UI effect, bringing a better experience

Improved the loading speed of previewing pictures

OnePlus is pushing the update in batches, therefore it may take some time for the OTA to reach all units. To check if the update is available for your device, navigate to Settings > System > System Updates.

Build:

GLO: DN2103_11_A.09

IN: DN2101_11_A.09​

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The device is fuelled by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The triple camera array onboard the OnePlus Nord 2 includes a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is equipped with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.