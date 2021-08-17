Adobe bringing Magic Wand tool to Photoshop for iPad

Adobe has announced that it is updating Photoshop on iPad with a classic desktop tool missing from the original launch of the app -- the Magic Wand. As per The Verge, some of the intelligent selection features from Magic Wand have been introduced to the iPad app in the past, but now Adobe is adding the tool itself, making it easier to select, adjust, or remove specific elements of a larger project with a tap.

The Magic Wand tool on iPad should be familiar to anyone who has used it on a desktop. The tool makes it easy to extract objects from a flat background, select oddly shaped areas, or select a specific coloured section of a project to then transform in the usual Photoshop ways. The company is also introducing a new way to share and project what a user is working on to larger screens with Canvas Projection. The plan is that by enabling Canvas Projection and connecting an iPad to an external display with USB-C or HDMI, you can display your project in full-screen, without Photoshop's UI in the way.

iPads can already connect to external displays, but Photoshop's feature should make it easier to share just what you're actually working on, without distracting menus. The desktop version of Photoshop is also getting a couple of new additions: even more skies to use with the Sky Replacement tool under a new 'Get More Skies' option, and an improved Transform Warp tool with 'independent Bezier handles'. Adobe said the new handles should make it even easier to adjust images wrapped around unusual shapes.

While the improved Transform Warp and Sky Replacement tools are exciting, it is the iPad improvements that may leave users the most thrilled. Adobe has been promising something like a full version of Photoshop for iPad since at least 2018, but there is always been some kind of caveat.

With the recent addition of a fully powered Healing Brush, plus this launch of the Magic Wand tool, the iPad version of Photoshop is finally starting to look more like the real thing. (ANI)

