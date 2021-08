BRIEF-T-Mobile Shares Additional Information Regarding Ongoing Cyberattack Investigation

T-Mobile US Inc: * T-MOBILE SHARES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING ONGOING CYBERATTACK INVESTIGATION

* LATE LAST WEEK WE WERE INFORMED OF CLAIMS MADE IN AN ONLINE FORUM THAT A BAD ACTOR HAD COMPROMISED T-MOBILE SYSTEMS * ABLE TO VERIFY THAT A SUBSET OF T-MOBILE DATA HAD BEEN ACCESSED BY UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUALS

Advertisement

* ALSO BEGAN COORDINATION WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AS OUR FORENSIC INVESTIGATION CONTINUED * LOCATED AND IMMEDIATELY CLOSED ACCESS POINT THAT CO BELIEVE WAS USED TO ILLEGALLY GAIN ENTRY TO CO'S SERVERS

* INVESTIGATION IS STILL UNDERWAY * ABLE TO CONFIRM THAT DATA STOLEN FROM OUR SYSTEMS DID INCLUDE SOME PERSONAL INFORMATION

* T-MOBILE US -HAVE NO INDICATION THAT DATA CONTAINED IN STOLEN FILES INCLUDED CUSTOMER FINANCIAL INFO, CREDIT CARD, DEBIT, OR OTHER PAYMENT INFORMATION * APPROXIMATELY 7.8 MILLION CURRENT T-MOBILE POSTPAID CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS' INFORMATION APPEARS TO BE CONTAINED IN STOLEN FILES

* NO PHONE NUMBERS, ACCOUNT NUMBERS, PINS, PASSWORDS, OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION WERE COMPROMISED IN ANY OF THESE FILES * T-MOBILE US-JUST OVER 40 MILLION RECORDS OF FORMER OR PROSPECTIVE CUSTOMERS WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY APPLIED FOR CREDIT WITH T-MOBILE CONTAINED IN STOLEN FILES

* TAKING IMMEDIATE STEPS TO HELP PROTECT ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS WHO MAY BE AT RISK FROM THIS CYBERATTACK * RECOMMENDING ALL T-MOBILE POSTPAID CUSTOMERS PROACTIVELY CHANGE THEIR PIN

* APPROXIMATELY 850,000 ACTIVE T-MOBILE PREPAID CUSTOMER NAMES, PHONE NUMBERS, AND ACCOUNT PINS WERE ALSO EXPOSED * ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THERE WAS SOME ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM INACTIVE PREPAID ACCOUNTS ACCESSED THROUGH PREPAID BILLING FILES

* NO CUSTOMER FINANCIAL INFORMATION, CREDIT CARD INFORMATION, DEBIT OR OTHER PAYMENT INFORMATION OR SSN WAS IN THE INACTIVE FILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)