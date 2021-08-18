Google Pixel Buds A-Series lands in India: Know price, features and availability

Google's affordable Pixel Buds A-Series has finally landed in India. The latest truly wireless buds (TWS) by Google will be available for purchase starting August 25, 2021, via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq, and more retail outlets subsequently.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999 in India.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Features

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series sports a flush-to-ear design and a stabilizer arc that ensures a gentle, but secure fit. The truly wireless buds are sweat and water-resistant, which means you don't have to worry about a sweaty workout or a run in the rain.

The earbuds come with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers that deliver a clear and natural sound while Bass Boost offers even more power in low tones. In addition, the Adaptive Sound feature increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings and using beamforming mics they focus on your voice and reduce outside noise to make your calls crystal clear.

With built-in Google Assistant, the earbuds provide real-time translation in more than 40 languages right in your ear while using a Pixel or a phone running Android 6.0 or newer OS version. The earbuds also support Bluetooth v5.0.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. With the quick charge capability, a 15-minute charge in the case delivers up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 1.5 hours of talk time.