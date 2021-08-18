Left Menu

Simran and Biapasha move into semis; Yash makes men's freestyle bronze round

PTI | Ufa | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:01 IST
Simran and Biapasha move into semis; Yash makes men's freestyle bronze round
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Young Indian wrestler Simran moved into the women's 50kg semifinals with dominant wins while Bipasha (76kg) also made it to the last-four stage at the junior world championships here on Wednesday.

Showing much promise for future, Simran first beat Romania's Georgiana Lavinia Antuca by technical superiority without conceding a point and then pulled off a victory by 'fall' in the high-scoring quarterfinal against Gultakin Shirinova of Azerbaijan.

The quarterfinal was fast with moves and counter moves across the two periods but eventually Simran got hold of Shirinova for a pin when she was leading 18-8.

Bipasha was slow off the blocks but managed a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan's Dilnaz Mulkinova.

However, Sito (55kg), Kusum (59kg) and Arju (68kg) lost their respective quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the men's free style competition, Yash (74kg) scored a confident 9-2 win over Armen Musikyan from Armenia to advance to the bronze play-off.

Also progressing to the bronze medal rounds were Pruthivraj Babasaheb Patil (92kg) and Anirudh (125kg), who defeated Uzbekistan's Mukhammadrasul Rakhimov and Hungary's Csaba Ubornyak, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021