OnePlus 8 series gets August 2021 security patch, Bitmoji AOD in latest update

The changelog includes the August 2021 Android security patch, improved portrait mode effect of the selfie camera and the addition of the OnePlus Store and Bitmoji AOD feature. The update also improves system stability and also fixes the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:24 IST
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are receiving a new software update - OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 - in Europe, with the Indian and NA units to soon follow.

The changelog includes the August 2021 Android security patch, improved portrait mode effect of the selfie camera and the addition of the OnePlus Store and Bitmoji AOD feature. The update also improves system stability and also fixes the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes.

As always, the update is rolling out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 update:

System

  • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features
  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera

  • Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings - Customization - Clock on ambient display - Bitmoji )

Builds:

OnePlus 8

  • IN: 11.0.8.8.IN21DA
  • EU: 11.0.8.8.IN21BA
  • NA: 11.0.8.8.IN21AA

OnePlus8 Pro

  • IN: 11.0.8.8.IN11DA
  • EU: 11.0.8.8.IN11BA
  • NA: 11.0.8.8.IN11AA​

