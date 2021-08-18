Top 5 Video Editing Tools for Youtube Creators

Recently YouTube has launched several new formats of how content creators can earn money from their audience, named Super Thanks and Super Chats, as well as presented the memberships that allow the audience to access exclusive video content. Though some of the features are similar to the ones built by competing platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, this still opens up new opportunities for the fans who want to encourage the content creators and support their favorite channels on YouTube.

With this being said, more and more content creators try their best to improve the quality of the video content, introduce new video formats and editing features to enlarge their target audience, and increase the income from their content. And one of the best ways to enhance the video editing process is choosing the right tool for YouTube.

This article will provide you with basic information and the main benefits of knowing about the high-rated video editing software for YouTube.

YouTube Editing Software: Top 5 to Know

After the editors want to switch the software they use for YouTube content, it's critical to find out what products are introduced on the global market today. For sure, many programs can help you with video editing, some of the most popular are Shotcut, Lightworks, FXhome, etc. However, it's also important to understand which product fits best with all the goals and needs of creators, and also what are the main benefits and drawbacks of each editing program.

Below is presented the detailed review of the top-rated video software for YouTube.

#1 Movavi Video Editor Plus

Movavi Video Editor Plus is free-downloaded video editing software that assists content creators in turning any idea into a fascinating video project. It is packed with awesome video features like slow motion, reverse, color correction, animated titles, and themed stickers, and also a huge list of special effects and customized filters for enhancing any video content for YouTube.

The simple drag-and-drop interface and easy shortcuts can save up hours of editing, and the app's flexibility allows editors to start the video-making process using one device and easily switch it to another when needed. In addition to that, the editor is compatible with different video formats, which is quite important for advanced content creators, as they won't spend extra time and effort for converting as well as won't lose the quality of the shots after the format change. The other benefits to know about are:

affordable pricing

huge library of the format options

intuitive and flexible interface

4K video support - this one is just perfect for YouTube

Last but not least, the Movavi software can be downloaded with one click, which means you're only moments away from the best software for YouTube content creation.

#2 InVideo Editor

No matter whether you're new to video editing or have advanced skills in this area, InVideo can be a good tool to start with. Offering a huge library of over 3500 different templates and the option of template customization, such software can become a perfect editing tool for any project idea. Additionally, users get the 8+ Million iStock catalog of images and video to spice up any video content created there.

Unlike most other video editing software, InVideo is completely hosted in the cloud, so editors don't need to spend the time for its downloading or worrying about losing the project because of technical issues. The other great advantages you should know are:

easy storage and exporting

catching stickers and overlays

customizable text, aspect ratio, and styles

functional converting of the text to images

video cutting, trimming, and resizing to fit any frame

no watermark image included in your final product

multilingual video making feature

With the InVideo, you can easily make any of your videos look professional, which is definitely a must-have criterion for the YouTube content.

#3 Cyberlink PowerDirector

Cyberlink PowerDirector is powerful video editing software that allows the creation of high-quality YouTube videos with a sleek, professional look. With the unlimited effects and over 200 editing tools, it becomes a flexible solution that is ideal for beginners and professional video editors as well.

The key features of this tool include adding customizable vector shape objects, creating titles with motion graphics elements, and going creative with the various graphic effects on your videos. Additionally, the software offers 100% accuracy in object tracking, which means nothing will be lost on any of the shoots. Other great things about this product are:

a full 360 video stabilization

compatibility with different formats

robust stabilization and object tracking

different video size formats (including 1-1 square videos)

#4 Pinnacle Studio 23

If the main goal is to get the video editing software that works fast and stable, try using Pinnacle Studio 23, the latest video software from Corel, which is a good option for creating impressive and high-quality video projects for YouTube.

It supports the 4K and HD video feature, the popular video formats on YouTube that allows achieving the best video quality, available for any device from small smartphone screens to the huge 4K Smart TVs. The customizable workspace and easy-to-use shortcuts help the content creators to set up the most flexible and effective workflow. And with the drag-and-drop feature, any files you need can be uploaded with a click. The other features the content creators really enjoy are:

the pro-caliber tools

motion tracking

audio ducking

customizable workspace with the ability to set up the toolbar with the quick access options

enhanced keyframe control to customize all transitions and effects

over 1500 effects

three and four-point editing

advanced color editing

Additionally, depending on the editing experience of content creators and the list of functions they are going to use, there are three plans to choose from. Thus, if the creators need some more features and tools, they can easily unlock the advanced plans for video editing.

#5 Corel VideoStudio

Corel video software provides creators with a wide range of fantastic tools for projecting fascinating YouTube videos. It has a flexible toolbar, is easy to navigate, and gets nearly amazing reviews from anyone who has given it a shot so far! People love the fast rendering and 360-degree VR support features, and also the 3D media and 4K Ultra-HD options that are commonly used on YouTube. With the Corel VideoStudio, content creators can not only make a high-quality product but also attract more audiences with fancy features, nice audio/video effects, and amazing graphics that can grab the attention of anyone.

The latest version of that video software offers the following features to its users:

updated color grading

automatic Highlight Reel feature

extra timeline modes

improved library of the basic mask shapes

photoshop-like overlays

All these features ensure superfast video rendering, which results in better productivity, and a wider selection of different video-creation tools to make your product memorable and unique.

Wrapping Up

To conclude, today's global market offers a wide range of different video editors for YouTube. The key point to get the best one for creators is to review, analyze and compare the features of each tool to benefit not only from its features but from productivity as well.

