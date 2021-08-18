Recompile, Myst, Psychonauts 2 and other titles coming to Xbox this month

Microsoft has revealed a list of games that will be coming to Xbox Consoles, Cloud and PC on day one - from August 19th to August 26th. These include Recompile, Train Sim World 2, Twelve Minutes, Myst and Psychonauts 2.

In addition, Humankind, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront II and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are now available with Xbox Game Pass.

More games are coming sooner or later (minus the "or later" part)https://t.co/Psu5Yu2Oqt pic.twitter.com/RSUPJNfEGS — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) August 17, 2021

Let's quickly check out all the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass:

Recompile

Recompile will land on Xbox Cloud, Xbox Series X|S consoles as well as PC on August 19th with Xbox Game Pass. This atmospheric, Metroidvania hacking adventure lets you take control of a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion. In the sprawling 3D world of a Mainframe, Recompile features intense combat, tight 3D platforming, super-powered abilities and an environmental logic-based hacking mechanic.

Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2 features iconic locomotives to master. The classic 1972 Mark 2 Stock on the Bakerloo Line, modern fast commuters with DB BR 406 ICE 3M and DB BR 442 'Talent 2' and powerful hauliers with the AC4400CW, GP38-2 and SD40-2.

Drive high-speed inter-city German rail for the first time as you push the throttle and climb speeds in the famous DB ICE 3M out of Köln. Take on the challenge of hauling long freight across Sand Patch Grade including the Cumberland Terminal using the raw power of the CSX AC4400CW. Master the patterns and stations of the world-famous London Underground on the Bakerloo Line.

Train Sim World 2 will come to Xbox Cloud, Console, and PC on August 19th.

Twelve Minutes

Twelve Minutes, an interactive thriller about a man trapped in a time loop, will be available with Xbox Game Pass on day one (August 19th). Featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe, the game blends the dream-like tension of THE SHINING with the claustrophobia of REAR WINDOW and the fragmented structure of MEMENTO.

Psychonauts 2

Arriving on August 25th, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers, serving up danger, excitement, and laughs in equal measure as players guide Raz on a journey through the minds of friends and foes on a quest to defeat a murderous psychic villain.

With an Xbox Game Pass membership, you can pre-install today to be ready to play on day one.

Myst

Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long-dormant locations - called "Ages"- and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into. As you learn what happened on the island, you will find that you are playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written.

Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you and the world of Myst itself.

Myst will be available with Xbox Game Pass on day one, August 26th.