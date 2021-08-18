Samsung ropes in Alia Bhatt to endorse Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Flip3 5G in India

Samsung on Wednesday said it has signed Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the face for its newly announced Galaxy Z series of foldable smartphones for India.

Samsung will bring its ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphones in India from September 10, with prices starting at Rs 84,999. Pre-bookings for the devices will open on August 24.

The South Korean tech giant - which competes with Apple in the premium smartphone category - had unveiled the two high-end foldable smartphones at its Galaxy unpacked event last week.

Alia's qualities and immense popularity among young Gen Z and millennial consumers make her the perfect partner to drive the adoption of Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones, Samsung India Senior Director Sumit Walia said in a statement.

''Our research shows that more and more young consumers are now looking for a new form factor for their smartphone, which is also an essential lifestyle statement. Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones will add that new dynamism to their life,'' he added.

Bhatt will be involved in a robust campaign that entails digital and outdoor activations.

''It is a pleasure to be a part of their journey while adding a little to my own. The campaign has shaped up really well. I really liked the script and the communication that Samsung wants to put forth. I am really excited for the campaign to break, now,'' Bhatt said.

Galaxy Fold3 5G will be available in two variants - 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory (Rs 1,49,999) and 12 GM RAM and 512 GB memory (Rs 1,57,999). The Galaxy Flip 3 5G 128 GB variant will be priced at Rs 84,999, while the 256 GB model will be available for Rs 88,999.

During the launch last week, Samsung had said it is pricing the new generation lower than last year's lineup as it wants to provide more consumers access to the ''unique foldable experience''. The Z Fold3 features a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display and includes the first-ever S Pen support on a foldable device.

