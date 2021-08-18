USOF and BSNL sign agreement for high-speed internet access to North East

For making available high quality and high-speed internet access to the States of North Eastern Region of the country, Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) has signed an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on 18.08.2021 for the hiring of 10 Gbps International Bandwidth for Internet Connectivity to Agartala from Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), Bangladesh via Cox Bazar/Kuakata.

Commenting on the development, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Citizens will get high-speed internet connectivity for better access to e-services in the North-Eastern states."

Under the Agreement, USOF will provide financial support to BSNL for a period of three years for hiring the aforesaid International Bandwidth. The availability of high-speed internet access will help the citizens in accessing various e-services such as e-governance, e-education, e-health, e-commerce, e-banking, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)