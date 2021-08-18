USOF and BSNL sign agreement for high-speed internet access to North East
Commenting on the development, Shri AshwiniVaishnaw said, “Citizens will get high-speed internet connectivity for better access to e-services in the North-Eastern states.”
- Country:
- India
For making available high quality and high-speed internet access to the States of North Eastern Region of the country, Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) has signed an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on 18.08.2021 for the hiring of 10 Gbps International Bandwidth for Internet Connectivity to Agartala from Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL), Bangladesh via Cox Bazar/Kuakata.
Commenting on the development, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Citizens will get high-speed internet connectivity for better access to e-services in the North-Eastern states."
Under the Agreement, USOF will provide financial support to BSNL for a period of three years for hiring the aforesaid International Bandwidth. The availability of high-speed internet access will help the citizens in accessing various e-services such as e-governance, e-education, e-health, e-commerce, e-banking, etc.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
ASEAN appoints Bruenei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar: Report
ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar-sources
ASEAN appoints Brunei's Erywan Yusof as envoy to Myanmar-sources
India welcomes appointment of Erywan Yusof as special envoy of ASEAN Chair on Myanmar
USOF inks pact with BSNL for high-speed internet access to north-eastern states