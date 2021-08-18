Building a global technology platform

Prosperity is personal and the word means different things to different people. For some, it’s the joy of doing something they love while for others it could be the peace of mind of being able to pay their bills each month. Everyone around the world wants to prosper and managing one’s finances is a vital part of achieving that prosperity. Intuit’s mission statement of “powering prosperity around the world'' is an evergreen one. Financial confidence has always been a priority -- whether you’re self-employed, a small or large business or a working individual. Managing finances should be easy and simple rather than sparking fear or uncertainty and the expertise, tools, and resources that Intuit works with has rapidly evolved to allow its customers to pursue their version of prosperity. A 35+ year-old startup We consider ourselves a 35+ year-old startup, with a mindset of constant reinvention and self-disruption. Having moved across four tech platform shifts -- from DOS to AI, today we are a mission-driven, global financial platform company that gives everyone the opportunity to prosper. We serve costomers, small businesses and the self-employed and work with a range of partners to solve our customers’ pressing problems.

Our products, including TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, help our customers around the world make more money, with the least amount of work, while strengthening their confidence in their actions and decisions. Behind our strong technology expertise in delivering this customer confidence are our core innovation principles of Customer-driven innovation (CDI) and Design for delight (D4D) which go hand in hand and aid our engineering teams to deliver on our Customer Obsession. An AI-Driven Expert Platform Intuit has always adopted new technology in search of new and better ways to serve customers. We’re leading the way in how technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge Engineering and Natural Language Processing are applied to our field and empowering customers to do things faster, smarter, and more efficiently than ever before. By accelerating our application of AI, which progressively learns from rich data sets across the platform, we are combining technology and people to deliver the benefits customers seek with speed, helping us to create a superior customer experience, building trust and making a meaningful impact.

For example, we're one of the first companies to combine knowledge engineering, a classical method of AI, with data-driven machine learning models. Our core tax product is powered by our knowledge engine, and we are experimenting with expanding this foundation to all of our products. We receive about 40M tax returns every year and thousands of pages of tax code changes are published every year, each containing a very rich set of data points about demographic, economic and social trends that characterize our customers’ financial lives. Thanks to our Knowledge Engine, we can generate personalized user experiences fully tailored to our customers’ situations, without sacrificing accuracy or violating compliance requirements.

Intuit India Intuit in India is a thriving microcosm with 1,100+ employees. Being home to nearly 22 percent of Intuit’s engineering talent, we are a Centre of Excellence for end-to-end product development, technology and platform innovation. Our teams in India leverage the power of AI/ML, Data Science, Cloud, Open Source, NLP and other key technologies, playing a pivotal role in helping Intuit remain ahead of the curve as we focus on enabling our mission of powering prosperity.

At the center of it all is our employee-powered culture and our commitment to create an environment where the world's top talent can do the best work of their lives, resulting in us being consistently recognised as a great place to work in India for over a decade. This year we are #3 in India’s Best Companies to Work For list by the Great Place to Work Institute, making it our fifth consecutive year in the top three.

This fiscal year, we plan to leverage the large pool of skilled technology talent available in India, and invest in growing key tech capabilities that will drive innovation for our global products and platforms. Aligned with our strategy of being an AI-driven expert platform, we are focused on scaling our robust team in India to cater to our 100 million customers worldwide and contribute to our $7B + growing revenue. A majority of the 350+ roles to be hired will be focused towards scaling engineering innovation happening across products that will deliver outcomes against our goals of: ● Scaling the intelligence of our products by connecting people to experts through our virtual expert platform ● Solving for small business growth through omni-channel commerce ● Fueling the success of mid-market small businesses ● Creating delightful and connected customer experiences, communications and experiments at scale If you are an engineer or product leader who has a customer-driven innovation mindset with a passion to solve the most pressing financial problems, join us on our journey of powering prosperity around the world.

This article has been authored by Saurabh Saxena, Intuit’s India Site Leader and Vice President of Product Development PWR PWR

