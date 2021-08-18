Centre committed to providing jobs for youth: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The issues regarding internet connectivity in Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga and other parts of Karnataka are being identified and addressed, he said.Efforts are on to set up more centres of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology NIEIT, which trains youths in IT skills.
Union Minister of state for Electronics Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said the Centre is committed to the objective of providing more employment to the youth in the country.
Addressing reporters here, Chandrasekhar, who is here for BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' to introduce new Union Ministers, said he will diversify technology projects in the state to places outside Bengaluru as it is not good for Karnataka to have projects concentrated in one place.
Chandrasekhar said he will meet representatives of industry and ask them to invest in centres outside Bengaluru. Chandrasekhar said he will try to get the proposed IT park for Mangaluru as requested by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.
The ambitious Bharatnet project set in motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being pursued. ''We have plans to make internet reach 5,000 villages in the country as a pilot project,'' he said, adding digital village project has already started. The issues regarding internet connectivity in Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga and other parts of Karnataka are being identified and addressed, he said.
Efforts are on to set up more centres of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEIT), which trains youths in IT skills. In tune with the Prime Minister's vision of making the country a world leader in technology, a national mission on artificial intelligence, block chain, quantum computing and other emerging technologies will be launched by August end, he said.
