OnePlus 9/9 Pro Closed Beta Program goes live

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:17 IST
The Closed Beta program for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has gone live, the company announced on Wednesday.

"Great news to share with you guys today, the Closed Beta Test for OnePlus 9/ 9 Pro is starting now. The Closed Beta Program is an opportunity for us to listen to your feedback and refine or revise our product strategy based on that. It also helps us to find major bugs at an early stage and release more stable MP (official) builds," the company wrote in a post on the OnePlus community forums.

OnePlus is accepting only 200 Closed Beta testers, who will need to meet the following requirements:

  • Use a OnePlus 9/9 Pro device
  • Be an active OnePlus Community member
  • Be willing to constantly communicate and provide feedback to the OnePlus team on Telegram

It is worth mentioning that the program participants' with excellent performance will be awarded by the company.

OnePlus has warned that the Closed Beta Program will sometimes require flashing builds that require a clean flash, resulting in data loss. Therefore, users are recommended to make a full backup of all their data.

To apply for the OnePlus 9/9 Pro Closed Beta Program, click here.

