Google’s hospitality solution now available at LEGOLAND Hotels

Last year, Google partnered with the hospitality industry to bring a hands-free, voice-first experience with Google Assistant on Nest Hub smart displays, allowing visitors to play music, order fresh towels, check out, and much more in their hotel rooms. Now, the company is expanding its hospitality solution to LEGOLAND Hotels in the United States.

Google's hotel solutions are now available in all guest rooms at both LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel at LEGOLAND California Resort and the new LEGOLAND Hotel at LEGOLAND New York Resort.

With Google Assistant on Nest Hub smart displays at LEGOLAND Hotels, guests can:

Get help from the hotel staff by asking "Hey Google, call the front desk" or just say "Hey Google, bring me fresh towels."

Play music, news and podcasts from services like YouTube and YouTube Music.

Get park information and speak directly with your favourite LEGOLAND characters inside your room

Receive recommendations for local restaurants. Just say "Hey Google, can you recommend a place for breakfast?"

Take a YouTube tour of the LEGOLAND theme park before your visit on Nest Hub

Set an alarm and check the local weather and upcoming forecast for any location

Use Google Assistant for interpreting up to 30 languages. Just say, "Hey Google, be my Italian interpreter" to kick off the experience.

On the privacy front, guests are not required to sign into the device, and no activity will be linked to their personal accounts. Additionally, activity is also cleared from the device when it is reset for the next guest. The Nest Hub has no camera and no audio is ever stored. For additional privacy, guests can turn off the physical mic switch.

"Our voice-first, hands-free hotel solution is a big plus for travellers right now and will make your stay at LEGOLAND® Hotels more convenient and fun," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.