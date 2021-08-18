Over 60 pc of e-learning licence applicants have received their documents: Delhi govt officials

The e-learning licence (eLL) facility of the Delhi Transport department is gathering momentum, with more than 60 per cent of over 8,600 applicants receiving their documents sitting at home, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the faceless services of the Transport department launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, people can now apply for an online test for learners' licence from the comfort of home.

Congratulating a successful applicant of eLL, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, ''Congrats Siddharth! Endorsement by successful professionals like yourself who managed to save hours of your day by availing Delhi govt's FACELESS services is our biggest reward. This is the kind of public service delivery, Delhi Government under @ArvindKejriwal aims to achieve.'' ''Under the eLL facility, a total of 8,647 applications were received till Tuesday evening, of which 5,210 passed the online driving tests. Over 2,700 could not appear in the test,'' a senior Transport department officer said.

Those who failed the test numbered 588, whereas 72 could not pass due to colour blindness, he said.

An Aadhaar-based authentication system supported by an AI-based face recognition technology with a feature mapping characteristic ensures a citizen can take their learner licence test from home.

People can avail a faceless service by logging on to transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for the required document. Fees can also be paid online.

The document applied for will be dispatched to the applicant through speed post. They can also download it using a link sent to them through an SMS on their registered mobile number.

