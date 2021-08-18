Left Menu

Exchange operator CME makes $16 bln takeover bid for rival Cboe - FT

The offer represents a premium of 21% to Cboe's last closing price of $124.11 on Tuesday. "As a matter of policy, Cboe does not comment on market rumors or speculation," a company spokesperson said. Shares of Cboe were up 6% after the report.

Updated: 18-08-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:29 IST
Exchange operator CME Group Inc has approached rival Cboe Global Markets Inc with a $16 billion all-share takeover proposal, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3sBe1qY on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the talks.

CME has offered 0.75 of its own shares for each Cboe share, representing a per-share value of $150, the report said. The offer represents a premium of 21% to Cboe's last closing price of $124.11 on Tuesday.

"As a matter of policy, Cboe does not comment on market rumors or speculation," a company spokesperson said. CME did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Shares of Cboe were up 6% after the report.

