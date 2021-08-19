LG achieves 6G THz Band milestone; transfers data over 100 meters

LG Electronics, in collaboration with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, claims to have achieved the 6G terahertz (THz) Band milestone with the successful demonstration of the transmission and reception of wireless 6G THz data over 100 meters in an outdoor setting, leading the development of 6G wireless communication technology.

In a press release on Thursday, LG revealed that the 6G THz milestone was achieved on July 13 with the data travelling between Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) and the Berlin Institute of Technology in Germany.

According to LG, one of the biggest challenges in the evolution of wireless 6G has been the need for power amplification to generate a stable signal across ultra-wideband frequencies. The power amplifier developed by the company along with Fraunhofer HHI and Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF) was crucial to the success of this latest test.

LG also successfully demonstrated adaptive beamforming technology which alters the signal's direction in accordance with changes to the channel and receiver position as well as high gain antenna switching which combines output signals of multiple power amplifiers and transmits them to specific antennas.

Commenting on this achievement, Dr I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics, said, "The success of this test demonstrates that we are ever closer to the successful application of the terahertz radio communication spectrum in the upcoming 6G era. Our successful partnerships with local and global research institutions and organizations to advance the development of 6G capabilities have been very rewarding."

In 2019, LG collaborated with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to establish the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center and earlier this year, they brought on board Keysight Technologies Inc., a global manufacturer of wireless telecommunication testing and measuring equipment, to take the collaboration to the next level.

LG also heads the Applications Working Group of the Next G Alliance, the industry initiative of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS).