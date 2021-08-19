Alexa users can now start conversations with Amitabh Bachchan's voice

Amazon has introduced India's first celebrity voice feature on Alexa with Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, allowing you to start conversations with the legendary Bollywood icon on Echo devices as well as on the Amazon shopping app.

The first-of-its-kind interactive voice experience in Amitabh Bachchan's iconic voice can be purchased for Rs 149 for one year. You can ask questions and have conversations with Mr Bachchan in both Hindi and English. To enable both languages, change the language via the device settings on the Alexa app or by asking "Alexa, speak in Hindi" to your Echo device.

At Amazon Alexa, we consistently innovate on behalf of our customers and building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India's most iconic voices has been a labor of love. Creating the world's first bi-lingual celebrity voice required us to invent & re-invent across almost every element of speech science – wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more. Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.

How to get started with Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Alexa?

To start conversations with the Megastar's voice, follow these steps:

Just say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan" to complete the voice purchase on your Echo device.

Once the voice purchase is done, say "Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word" to set up his voice on your Echo device

Ask Amit ji for music, poetry, joke, tongue twisters, and more

You can also ask Amit ji for the weather, wish him good morning

To explore more, ask "Amit ji, what can you do?"

In addition, you can enable Amit ji wake word from the Alexa section in the Settings tab on your Amazon android app or website.

"Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity," said Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.