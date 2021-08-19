Google's Pixel 6 to roll out without charger

Left Menu

After the latest Apple's iPhones and Samsung's top flagships, American tech giant Google has officially revealed that it will ship its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, without a charger in the box.

19-08-2021
After the latest Apple's iPhones and Samsung's top flagships, American tech giant Google has officially revealed that it will ship its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, without a charger in the box. The Verge reported that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coming later this year, will have a completely new design, and will run on Tensor, Google's first custom chip for smartphones.

Reports also suggest that Pixel 5a 5G, which launched yesterday, was possibly the last smartphone of Google that shipped with a charger. According to The Verge, the reasoning behind the company's decision is that most people already have a USB-C charger, meaning there is no need to include a new one with their phones. Also, not shipping millions of unneeded chargers with phones is good for the environment. (ANI)

