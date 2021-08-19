Indian govt IT spend growth to slow down to 8.6% in 2022: Gartner

The growth in information technology spending by the government is estimated to slow down to 8.6 percent to USD 8.3 billion in 2022, against the 13.2 percent rise expected in the ongoing 2021, a global consultancy said on Thursday.

"Digitalisation initiatives of Indian government organizations took a giant leap in 2020 because of the global pandemic. The pandemic forced the government to shift priorities as supply chains and revenue streams dwindled,'' Apeksha Kaushik, senior principal research analyst at Gartner, said.

Advertisement

As the vaccination rates increase throughout the country and public health improves, governments will focus on furthering the digitalization efforts on concerns such as 'citizen experience' and digital inclusion, she added.

The growth in spending on software will increase to 24.7 percent to USD 1.823 billion in 2022, while the data center spends growth will see one of the sharpest declines to 2.2 percent from 7.6 percent in 2021 USD 507 million in 2022, the report said.

The fast-paced growth in software spends will be on the back of the adoption of citizen service delivery applications with the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve across citizen initiatives, it said.

Telecom services will see a 1 percent decline in overall spending to USD 819 million, after posting an expected 4 percent growth to USD 828 million in 2021, Gartner said.

"As India prepares itself for 5G rollout, the telecom market requires deep pockets to make an impact on innovation, quality of services to citizens, and pricing. Hence, the focus on investing in telecom services will be lower as compared to the other segments in 2022," it reasoned.

The prime focus of IT spending by government organizations is on building collaborative partnerships, along with technology solutions, as the investments in cloud and cybersecurity increase, Kaushik said. "Government CIOs (chief information officers) are looking beyond implementation for signs of the impact from the technology, outcome-based futuristic direction they should take and for IT technology/service providers that go beyond the provision to partner and collaborate with them to achieve their mission-critical priorities," she added.

As cloud deployments and implementations further the digital agenda, privacy, and security continue to be government CIOs' top concerns in the country, the consultancy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)