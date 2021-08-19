New Speech Regions added to Microsoft Translator app; language picker updated

Microsoft has added regional text-to-speech accents, known as Speech Regions, to the Translator app on iOS and Android, allowing you to choose the accent of the audio output you would like to hear while using the app. For instance, if you want to hear the playback of your translation in English, you can select American, British, Australian, or other regional accents.

"You can now select which region you want to hear the playback of your translation. This is great for travel if you wanted to play a passage to someone in the country you're travelling in, you can play it in their native accent. It is also great for language learning you can repeat and practise learning words and phrases in the regional accent you are most interested in," Microsoft wrote in a blog post earlier this week.

The post also highlights the steps you need to follow to access the new Speech Regions (pictured below).

Select the language of your choice Select Speech Region Choose the region Choose from the available voices from that region

Image Credit: Microsoft

In addition to adding the new Speech Regions, Microsoft has also updated Translator's language picker to make it easier to see which translation features are available for each language. The app supports translation for text in 90 different languages, speech (including multi-device conversations), speech auto language detection, images, offline language packs and text-to-Speech.

The updated Microsoft Translator app with new Speech Regions and a brand new language picker is available now for both iOS and Android users.