What Are The Most Affordable Smartphones With 4 GB RAM

There are countless affordable smartphones available in the marketplace currently. You can find budget smartphones from a multitude of brands including Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Realme. When you go to purchase a smartphone, RAM is one of the first things you consider. Since it is the RAM that allows you to multitask on a smartphone, it forms an important component of the device's functionality. The RAM helps your phone work and feel fast. When it comes to smartphone RAM, 4 GB has become the standard. There is no dearth of mid-range smartphones with 4 GB RAM. However, in a market flooded with low-cost smartphones, it can get overwhelming to choose the right model. In this article, we explore some of the best smartphones under 20,000 INR.

Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is one of the best smartphones under 20,000 It is a 4G mobile with an extremely affordable price tag of 11,000 INR.

It is a 4G mobile with an extremely affordable price tag of 11,000 INR. This smartphone comes with 4 GB RAM coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, which gives you a smooth multitasking experience along with high processing speed.

With a 6.4-inch HD+ display, the phone boasts a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. You can enjoy watching movies and playing games on this device, with impeccable clarity.

The smartphone has a triple-rear camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP, allowing you to take high-quality pictures.

You can get about your work all day without worrying about battery drain with the large 5,000 mAh battery of the Samsung Galaxy M11.

Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 is one of the best offerings by the brand with industry-leading features. The smartphone is priced at around 15,000 INR.

Its 4 GB RAM gets a boost with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor for a lightning-fast processing speed.

For an immersive entertainment experience, the phone comes with a large 6.5-inch display and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Realme 8 is also a great camera phone with a 48 MP quad-camera array on the rear and a 16 MP front camera. It can capture the tiniest of details with exceptional clarity.

One of the highlights of this phone is its Infinity design, which lends it a futuristic look. Moreover, the phone feels good on your palm, as it is 8.5 mm thin and weighs just 185g.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro

The Tecno spark 7 Pro is one of the latest and best smartphones under 20,000 INR as its price oscillates around 11,300 INR.

The 4 GB RAM is combined with the powerful MediaTek Helio G80 processor for an incredible performance at this price point.

The 6.6-inch display gets a 90Hz refresh rate, which is one of the best in this segment. It results in less motion blur and a considerably sharp image quality.

The striking feature of this phone is its 48 MP primary rear camera that comes equipped with an AI lens. The advanced camera can capture vivid shots irrespective of the low-light setting. Additionally, the Video Bokeh feature lets you take professional-level videos with your phone.

This 4G mobile stands out with its user-friendly interface HiOS 7.5, which has several useful features designed to manage your apps, notifications and social media in an easy and interactive fashion.

Oppo A54

If you're a fan of Oppo smartphones, then this is one of the best smartphones under 20,000 INR for you. The price of this phone teeters around 13,490 INR.

Not only does the phone come with 4 GB RAM, but it also comes with a mighty 128 GB ROM. It gives you reliable performance as the phone operates without any lags or jitters. Furthermore, the powerful 2.3GHz octa-core processor allows you to launch and switch apps faster.

The Oppo A54's 6.5-inch screen is designed to provide maximum eye comfort with its Eye Care Neo-Display.

The 4G mobile has a stunning look and feels as it features a 3D Delicate Design with a thinned midframe. The 16 MP selfie camera with AI beautification automatically optimizes ambient light and shoots stellar selfies.

One of the notable features of this smartphone is that it is built to last with IPX4 waterproofing and a sturdy body. It has a tested resistance to drops, radiation and temperature fluctuations.

These are some of the best smartphones under 20,000 INR with outstanding specification lists. These phones promise great value for money, combined with outstanding quality. You can save more on the purchase of an affordable smartphone by shopping at the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The EMI Store offers a vast array of discounts and offers on products, thus reducing the price of your smartphone. Furthermore, you can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to pay the bill in monthly, no-cost EMIs. This way, you can purchase the phone of your choice without making a compromise due to its price.

Advertisement

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)