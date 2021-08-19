Left Menu

Google Calendar now lets you add weekly working location routine

When setting a working location on Google Calendar, you can choose from four options - Office, Home, Unspecified, or Somewhere else - and change your location anytime. People with free/busy access to your calendar will be able to view your working locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 15:15 IST
Google Calendar now lets you add weekly working location routine
Show your working location on Google calendar. Image Credit: Google

Google will soon let you share your working hours and location in Calendar. Starting August 30th, you can set your weekly working location routine and update your location as plans change, directly from the Google Calendar settings.

When setting a working location on Google Calendar, you can choose from four options - Office, Home, Unspecified, or Somewhere else - and change your location anytime. People with free/busy access to your calendar will be able to view your working locations.

Image Credit: Google

"By showing others which days of the week you plan to be in the office, working from home, or working from another location, it's easier to plan in-person collaboration or set expectations in a hybrid workplace," Google said.

Starting on August 30, 2021, end-users will see an onboarding dialog with the option to enable the feature. They can choose to enable it with the initial onboarding dialog or later in their Calendar settings.

Google Workspace admins can disable the feature at the domain or OU level and also prevent the onboarding promo from being shown automatically to their users before August 30, 2021.

Here's how to turn working location on or off for users:

  • Go to Admin console Home page > Apps > Google Workspace > Calendar
  • Click Sharing settings
  • If you want to apply the setting to everyone, leave the top organizational unit (OU) selected, else select a child organizational unit
  • Check or uncheck Allow users to set their daily working location
  • Click Save

The ability to set working hours and locations in Google Calendar will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline customers as well as G Suite Basic customers.

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021