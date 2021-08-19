Google Calendar now lets you add weekly working location routine

Google will soon let you share your working hours and location in Calendar. Starting August 30th, you can set your weekly working location routine and update your location as plans change, directly from the Google Calendar settings.

When setting a working location on Google Calendar, you can choose from four options - Office, Home, Unspecified, or Somewhere else - and change your location anytime. People with free/busy access to your calendar will be able to view your working locations.

"By showing others which days of the week you plan to be in the office, working from home, or working from another location, it's easier to plan in-person collaboration or set expectations in a hybrid workplace," Google said.

Starting on August 30, 2021, end-users will see an onboarding dialog with the option to enable the feature. They can choose to enable it with the initial onboarding dialog or later in their Calendar settings.

Google Workspace admins can disable the feature at the domain or OU level and also prevent the onboarding promo from being shown automatically to their users before August 30, 2021.

Here's how to turn working location on or off for users:

Go to Admin console Home page > Apps > Google Workspace > Calendar

Click Sharing settings

If you want to apply the setting to everyone, leave the top organizational unit (OU) selected, else select a child organizational unit

Check or uncheck Allow users to set their daily working location

Click Save

The ability to set working hours and locations in Google Calendar will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Frontline customers as well as G Suite Basic customers.