Aakash selects Hughes Communications for interactive satellite broadband network
- Country:
- India
Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL) on Thursday said it has been selected by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) for an interactive satellite broadband network.
AESL -- a test preparatory coaching institute and now a part of Bengaluru-based edtech company, Byju's -- chose Hughes and its JUPITER System ground platform to connect more than 100 educational centers with high-throughput satellite connectivity as part of its nationwide network. HCIPL, a provider of broadband satellite and managed network services and a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES) has been selected by AESL for an interactive satellite broadband network, a company statement said.
It did not divulge the size of the contract.
''Under the three-year initial contract, Hughes will provide a managed service including satellite bandwidth from the GSAT 18 satellite, Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs) at each learning centre, and 24X7 network operation – all to deliver reliable, uninterrupted connectivity across AESL's growing institution,'' the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai: FIR against BYJU's owner for ‘misleading’ information in UPSC curriculum
Reports about deal talks with Byju's false, says Vedantu
Byju's announces Rs 2 cr for Neeraj Chopra, Rs 1 cr each for other individual Olympic medal winners
Sophia Bush engaged to entrepreneur boyfriend Grant Hughes
BYJU'S announces Rs 2 crore for Chopra, Rs 1 crore each for other Tokyo medallists