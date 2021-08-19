Left Menu

Aakash selects Hughes Communications for interactive satellite broadband network

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 18:17 IST
Aakash selects Hughes Communications for interactive satellite broadband network
  • Country:
  • India

Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd (HCIPL) on Thursday said it has been selected by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) for an interactive satellite broadband network.

AESL -- a test preparatory coaching institute and now a part of Bengaluru-based edtech company, Byju's -- chose Hughes and its JUPITER System ground platform to connect more than 100 educational centers with high-throughput satellite connectivity as part of its nationwide network. HCIPL, a provider of broadband satellite and managed network services and a subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems (HUGHES) has been selected by AESL for an interactive satellite broadband network, a company statement said.

It did not divulge the size of the contract.

''Under the three-year initial contract, Hughes will provide a managed service including satellite bandwidth from the GSAT 18 satellite, Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs) at each learning centre, and 24X7 network operation – all to deliver reliable, uninterrupted connectivity across AESL's growing institution,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021