FaceTime SharePlay will not be included in initial iOS 15 release

Apple's upcoming iOS 15 update is packed with a slew of new features. One particular feature that a lot of users are excited about is FaceTime SharePlay, which will essentially let people share content on their screen with anyone they are in conversation with. It's no surprise that Apple is set to introduce iOS 15 potentially next month. But if you are waiting for Apple's FaceTime SharePlay feature, you might have to wait a little longer as rumour has it that the feature won't make it to devices at launch, reported The Verge.

Apple will release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12 Monterey to the general public next month. While there are a plethora of features to look forward to, FaceTime SharePlay will take its time to be live. Apple will wait a while and then make the feature available with a future iOS 15 update. In a note to developers, Apple stated, "SharePlay has been disabled for use in iOS and iPadOS 15 developer beta 6 and will be disabled for use in its initial release this fall."

"SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall. To continue your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API," the company further said. It is not yet clear when Apple will see fit to announce the feature, but it would not be available at the iOS 15 launch.

SharePlay was touted as one of the leading features of iOS 15 when Apple announced the update at the WWDC event in June. The feature allows users to watch movies and TV shows in sync over FaceTime, collaborate on Apple Music playlists, share their screens, and more. (ANI)

