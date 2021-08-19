Nokia launches new 5G Secured Networks certification program

Nokia today announced the launch of a new professional-level 5G certification program - 5G Secured Networks - that addresses the challenges faced by all industries, governments, and individuals in securing 5G systems.

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks course is part of the Professional Level of the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program, a first-of-its-kind training and certification program for anyone interested in learning and applying knowledge of 5G.

Advertisement

Commenting on this development, Sergio Fasce, Head of People Services at Nokia, said, "With security breaches dominating news headlines at an alarming rate, the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks Certification Program brings a greater awareness to network susceptibility and safeguards, along with the means to address them."

The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks program is an 8-hour web-based course wherein participants will examine the role of security in 5G systems, and look at different security threats and how to protect against them via a series of real-world case study exercises. The course covers the processes, tools, technologies and resources needed to implement an effective program that proactively prevents and resolves threats to network security.

As 5G is becoming a key element of emerging mission-critical Industry 4.0 solutions, securing 5G networks has moved to the forefront as an industry imperative, for which comprehensive end-to-end solutions are needed, the Finnish vendor said in a press release on Thursday.

5G will empower new services and applications beyond our imagination. However, user acceptance will be based on trust that information has not been breached and services cannot be compromised. Therefore, the Nokia Bell Labs 5G Secured Networks course and certification are essential for educating professionals to a high level of understanding on how to build and operate secure 5G networks Geert Van Wauwe, Chief Security Officer at Nokia.

For more details about the program, head over to the official website.