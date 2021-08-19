Lenovo announces global availability of ThinkSmart Core collaboration solution

Lenovo's ThinkSmart Core, a modular collaborative solution built for the next phase of hybrid work, is now available globally, the company announced on Thursday.

ThinkSmart Core is a certified solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms and is available in two room kit configurations:

ThinkSmart Core + Controller

The ThinkSmart Core + Controller kit is designed for workspaces that are already equipped with Microsoft Teams-certified audio and visual devices. The ThinkSmart Core compute device is fuelled by an 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processor with 256GB SSD and it supports almost any meeting room.

The ThinkSmart Controller, on the other hand, is a 10.1-inch point-to-point touchscreen powered by USB-C. It is equipped with infrared sensors that detect participants whenever they enter the room. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and an integrated stand offering both 30-degree or 60-degree viewing angles.

ThinkSmart Core Full Room Kit

The ThinkSmart Core compute device and Controller are paired with the ThinkSmart Cam and ThinkSmart Bar to offer high-quality video and immersive audio as well as smarter features for an improved collaboration experience.

The kit comes with a year of Lenovo's value-added software and services, including a license for ThinkSmart Manager Premium, Lenovo's collaboration management software suite, and ThinkSmart Professional Services: Deploy and Maintain.