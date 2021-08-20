Left Menu

Applied Materials forecasts fourth-quarter sales above estimates

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 01:33 IST
Applied Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter sales above market estimates on Thursday, thanks to demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools from chipmakers rushing to add capacity due to a global shortage.

The company estimated current-quarter net sales of $6.33 billion, plus or minus $250 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.04 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

