Applied Materials forecasts fourth-quarter sales above estimates

Applied Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter sales above market estimates on Thursday, thanks to demand for its semiconductor manufacturing tools from chipmakers rushing to add capacity due to a global shortage.

The company estimated current-quarter net sales of $6.33 billion, plus or minus $250 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $6.04 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

