Tesla unveils own chip for AI training computer Dojo
Reuters | Berkeley | Updated: 20-08-2021 07:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 07:39 IST
Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its own computer chips to train its automated driving system.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few years ago asked Tesla engineer "to design a superfast training computer and that's how we started Project Dojo," Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan said at the AI Day event.
