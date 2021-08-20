Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 to Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels. With this update, Microsoft is rolling out the new Clock app with Focus Sessions as well as improvements to the feature allowing you to see estimates for how long a restart for updates would take on PCs with SSDs and HDDs.

The new Focus Sessions helps you stay productive and focused on the things you want to get done. Here're the key benefits of Focus Sessions:

Focus Timer - helps you achieve your goals and get more done.

Supports connecting your Spotify account to help you find the perfect audio to help you focus.

Integrates with Microsoft To Do to let you manage your To Do tasks without having to switch context

Track your daily progress by setting a daily goal for your focus sessions

With the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160, the ability to see estimates for how long a restart for updates would take in places like the power menu under Start, in restart notifications, on the Windows Update Settings page and inside the Windows Update icon that shows up at the lower right of Taskbar is now limited to PCs with SSDs.

"If your PC has a standard HDD, you will no longer see estimates. We hope to bring estimates back to PCs with HDDs once we iron out a few more bugs," Microsoft said.

The latest update also fixes an issue where the "location in use" icon was appearing in the Taskbar sometimes even though the usage was blocked by your preferences. The changelog also includes tons of known issues.

Lastly, Microsoft has also released the ISOs for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132, which was released last week, to its Windows Insider Preview Downloads page. You can use these ISOs to do a clean installation or in-place upgrade.