New features make it easier to manage Google Chrome extensions

Google has launched new features for IT/security admins that will make it easier for them to manage Chrome extensions and give them increased visibility into extension usage.

Admins can now review extensions before installation, a much-requested feature by admins in the finance, healthcare, government, and education sectors. This new capability requires users to request the extensions that they need in the Chrome Web Store. Once the request is approved by an IT admin or security admin, the end user can then add it to Chrome.

The update replaces the "Add to Chrome" button with a "Request" button on the Chrome Web Store. The requested extension will appear in the Admin Console in the Requests page in Chrome Browser Cloud Management.

Admins can also pin priority extensions to their end users' toolbars. This ability allows admins to standardize their employees' user experience and that standardization can help reduce the time that IT spends on troubleshooting the browser, Google said.

In addition, admins can now pin extensions to specific versions and they will not be upgraded unless the version is explicitly changed by them. This feature is currently only available to Trusted Testers for User Sessions and Managed Guest Sessions

Next, the new App Details API enables admins to get detailed information about a specified app. For organizations using hundreds or thousands of extensions, this new API will help manage risk associated with their extensions programmatically, build auditing workflows and support their risk management efforts.

Google has added more extension details to the Apps & Extensions report that gives IT visibility into all installed extensions, Chrome apps, and Android apps across their deployment.

Lastly, while there is no timeline for when support for Manifest V2 will go away, Google is encouraging developers to start the migration process to Manifest V3, a new version of the extensions platform that makes extensions more secure, performant, and private-respecting by default.