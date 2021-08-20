Left Menu

Apple postpones office return to at least January - Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 11:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices to January at the earliest from October, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3gihpBW on Friday, citing a memo. The iPhone maker told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office, the reported added.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

