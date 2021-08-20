Apple postpones office return to at least January - Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices to January at the earliest from October, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3gihpBW on Friday, citing a memo. The iPhone maker told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office, the reported added.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

