MIUI 12.5 stable update rolling out to Mi 11 Lite units in India

Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11 to the Mi 11 Lite units in India. According to the screenshots shared by several users on social media, the update arrives with build number MIUI 12.5.2.0.RKQINXM and weighs 1.0 GB in size.

As per the changelog, the update makes MIUI lighter, faster, and more durable and also increases system security. The MIUI 12.5 update also bumps up Mi 11 Lite's security patch level to August 2021. Here's the full changelog for the Mi 11 Lite MIUI 12.5 stable update:

System

New: Response to gestures is now instant

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable

Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to August 2021, Increased system security

Notes

New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere

New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps

New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level

New: Compose mind maps with complex structures

New: New tools for doodling and sketching

New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically

All-new Notes

The software update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for it to reach all units.