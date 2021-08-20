Left Menu

MIUI 12.5 stable update rolling out to Mi 11 Lite units in India

Updated: 20-08-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:21 IST
MIUI 12.5 stable update rolling out to Mi 11 Lite units in India
Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11 to the Mi 11 Lite units in India.
Xiaomi has released the MIUI 12.5 stable update based on Android 11 to the Mi 11 Lite units in India. According to the screenshots shared by several users on social media, the update arrives with build number MIUI 12.5.2.0.RKQINXM and weighs 1.0 GB in size.

As per the changelog, the update makes MIUI lighter, faster, and more durable and also increases system security. The MIUI 12.5 update also bumps up Mi 11 Lite's security patch level to August 2021. Here's the full changelog for the Mi 11 Lite MIUI 12.5 stable update:

System

  • New: Response to gestures is now instant
  • New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen
  • New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade
  • Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable
  • Optimization: Updated Android Security Patch to August 2021, Increased system security

Notes

  • New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere
  • New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps
  • New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level
  • New: Compose mind maps with complex structures
  • New: New tools for doodling and sketching
  • New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically
  • All-new Notes

The software update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for it to reach all units.

