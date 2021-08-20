Apple delays office return to at least January - Bloomberg News

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 12:07 IST
Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices to January at the earliest from October due to surging COVID-19 cases and new variants, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a memo.

The iPhone maker told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office, the report added. Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Several companies across the United States have changed their plans on vaccinations, masking, and return to the office due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the announcement of new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The memo, sent to staff on Thursday, also said the company does not currently expect to shutter its offices or retail stores but urged employees to get vaccinated, according to the report.

The company is also increasing its testing program to as many as three at-home coronavirus tests per week, the report added.

