Call of Duty: Vanguard coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Nov 5

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, November 5. The game is now available for pre-order on the Microsoft Store.

The new shooter brings a new gripping campaign, featuring the origins of Special Forces spanning four major theaters of World War II. It will arrive with 20 diverse maps available at launch, including 16 built for core gameplay. In addition, you will get to experience a crossover Zombies experience, and full Warzone integration, including a new, massive map.

Call of Duty: Vanguard features the following heroes:

Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, 9th Parachute Battalion, British Army

Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division, Red Army

Lieutenant Wade Jackson, Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy

Private Lucas Riggs, 20th Battalion, Australian 9th Infantry Division, British Eighth Army

Further, you will be able to customize your weapons using the advanced Gunsmith as well as experience the new Caliber system, which brings immersive and reactive environments to a new level and the next generation of the seminal 2v2 Gunfight mode first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Champion Hill.

With development led by Raven Software, Warzone is set to make Call of Duty history with a brand-new map launching later this year. When the map launches, Warzone will also offer full integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

More details on the Vanguard and Warzone integration will be revealed in the weeks prior to Vanguard's launch, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.