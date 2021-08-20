Left Menu

Driving license, registration certificate stored in Digi-locker valid documents: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@digilocker_ind)
Motorists in Delhi need not carry their driving license and registration certificate and can show these documents stored in Digi-locker platform, or m-Parivahan mobile app when asked for by the traffic police and the transport department.

Driving license and registration certificate, available in digital form on the Digi-locker platform, or them-Parivahan mobile app, are valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a notice issued by the transport department of the Delhi government said.

These are legally recognized at par with the certificates issued by the transport department, it added.

''The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app,'' the notice said.

However, a soft copy of the driving license and registration certificate maintained in any other form is not acceptable as the original record, it clarified.

The electronic record of driving license and registration certificate available on Digi-locker, or m-Parivahan, is also recognized at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the notice stated.

DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates.

