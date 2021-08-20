Left Menu

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

The update comes with build number 30.11.51.112 and is rolling out to Zenfone 8 units bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:59 IST
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 8 that improves power consumption and thermals as well as the image quality of the camera app. The update also enables VoLTE on Rakuten in Japan and disables VoLTE and VoWiFi on Orange in Poland.

The update comes with build number 30.11.51.112 and is rolling out to Zenfone 8 units bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'. Below is the full changelog for the update (via Asus ZenTalk community):

  1. Improved power consumption & thermals
  2. Improved the image quality of ASUS Camera and Messenger
  3. Optimized system stability
  4. Enabled VoLTE on Rakuten (Japan)
  5. Disabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange (Poland)

The update is being released in batches, hence it may take some days for the update to reach all units. You can manually check for the update by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ZenFone 8: Specifications / Features

The Asus Zenfone 8 debuted globally in May 2021. It has a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The Android flagship is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the handset comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with OIS support and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PD autofocus.

The Asus Zenfone 8 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. Connectivity and other features onboard the phone include - Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 6, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, among others.

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021