New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 8 that improves power consumption and thermals as well as the image quality of the camera app. The update also enables VoLTE on Rakuten in Japan and disables VoLTE and VoWiFi on Orange in Poland.

The update comes with build number 30.11.51.112 and is rolling out to Zenfone 8 units bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'. Below is the full changelog for the update (via Asus ZenTalk community):

Improved power consumption & thermals Improved the image quality of ASUS Camera and Messenger Optimized system stability Enabled VoLTE on Rakuten (Japan) Disabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Orange (Poland)

The update is being released in batches, hence it may take some days for the update to reach all units. You can manually check for the update by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus ZenFone 8: Specifications / Features

The Asus Zenfone 8 debuted globally in May 2021. It has a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The Android flagship is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, the handset comes with a dual rear camera system that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with OIS support and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PD autofocus.

The Asus Zenfone 8 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes. Connectivity and other features onboard the phone include - Bluetooth v5.2, WiFi 6, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, among others.