Left Menu

Apple delays office return to January as Delta variant spreads - Bloomberg

Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices to January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases and new variants, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3gihpBW on Friday, citing a staff memo. The spread of the highly infectious Delta variant and the announcement of new guidelines from a U.S. health agency have forced companies in the United States to rethink their plans on vaccinations, masking and return to office.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 16:37 IST
Apple delays office return to January as Delta variant spreads - Bloomberg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc is delaying its return to corporate offices to January at the earliest because of surging COVID-19 cases and new variants, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3gihpBW on Friday, citing a staff memo.

The spread of the highly infectious Delta variant and the announcement of new guidelines from a U.S. health agency have forced companies in the United States to rethink their plans on vaccinations, masking and return to office. Several big companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google and Uber Technologies Inc, have mandated vaccinations for their U.S. employees. Facebook Inc has pushed back its office return date for all U.S. employees until January 2022.

Apple itself had previously delayed its return to corporate offices until October, according to media reports, changing its stance from June when it asked employees to work from its offices for at least three days a week from early September.(https://reut.rs/3mjuIG4) Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

According to the Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. The company also does not expect to shutter its offices or retail stores but urged employees to get vaccinated, the report stated.

The memo, sent to staff on Thursday, also said the company was increasing its testing program to as many as three at-home coronavirus tests per week, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021