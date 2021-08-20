Left Menu

Govt forms panel to suggest ways to boost production, exports of handlooms

The government on Friday said it has set up an eight-member committee to suggest a roadmap for doubling production and quadrupling exports of handlooms in three years.The committee, chaired by Fashion Design Council of India FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi, would submit its final report within 45 days.The terms of reference of the committee include suggesting strategy and policy framework for doubling the production and for improving the quality of handloom products, the textiles ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 18:46 IST
Govt forms panel to suggest ways to boost production, exports of handlooms
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said it has set up an eight-member committee to suggest a roadmap for doubling production and quadrupling exports of handlooms in three years.

The committee, chaired by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Chairman Sunil Sethi, would submit its final report within 45 days.

The terms of reference of the committee include suggesting strategy and policy framework for doubling the production and for improving the quality of handloom products, the textiles ministry said in a statement. The panel would also put forth ways for collaboration of handloom weaver agencies with the designers, buying houses and institutions, organizations and exporters; and suggest measures for quadrupling exports.

It would also suggest ways and means for improving the marketing of products; and improving input supplies (raw materials, credit, technology upgradation, skilling, designs), it said.

''The committee shall submit its preliminary recommendations within 30 days and final report within 45 days from the day of constitution of the committee,'' it added.

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal recently stated that handloom production needs to be doubled from the present level of around Rs 60,000 crore in three years, and exports from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. Members of the committee include NIFT Professor Sudha Dhingra; Freelance writer Shefali Vaidya; Saudamini Handlooms Owner Anagha Gaisas; Fashion Designer Suket Dhir; SKA Advisors MD Sunil Alagh; K N Prabhu from Paradigm International; and Hetal R Mehta, Chairman, Science Engineering and Technological Upliftment Foundation (SETU), Surat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021