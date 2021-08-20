Xbox makes Hood: Outlaws and Legends and I Am Bread free to play this weekend

As part of the weekly Xbox Free Play Days, Hood: Outlaws and Legends and I Am Bread are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play for free until Sunday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. In addition, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is now available for an extended period i.e. until Monday, August 30 at 7:00 a.m. PDT, Microsoft announced on Thursday.

To play the new games for free, go to the Microsoft Store and sign in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. You can also download them on your console. Just click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

You can purchase the games and other editions with a limited time discount. Let's quickly check out these games and the discounted price:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Starting now, you can experience the massive RPG, including the Gates of Oblivion prologue quest, for free during the Xbox Free Play Days event.

Discount

Standard Edition (19.99 SRP) at 60% off: $8.00

Collection Blackwood (59.99 SRP) at 35% off: $38.99

Collection Blackwood CE (79.99 SRP) at 35% off: $51.99

Blackwood Upgrade (Add On) (39.99 SRP) at 35% off: $25.99

Blackwood CE Upgrade (Add On) (49.99 SRP) at 35% off: $32.49

Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches.

Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat.

Discount:

Standard Edition ($29.99 SRP) at 40% off: $17.99

Year 1 Edition ($49.99 SRP) at 25% off:$3

I Am Bread

From the creators of Surgeon Simulator comes its prequel - an adventure with a hero like no other! 'I Am Bread' is the epic story of a slice of bread's journey to becoming toast. Take the intrepid, crumby adventurer on a journey from his natural confines of the kitchen, through the home of an unsuspecting owner and into the outside world. This bread will be boldly going where no other bread has gone before . . .

As you become attuned to bread's uniquely challenging control system, you'll progress from a fumbling slice of bread to a masterful bread ninja. Traversing your environment is intentionally demanding but reliable, making it possible to master even the most majestic and acrobatic of manoeuvres.