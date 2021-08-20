Ericsson secures 5G Core and RAN deal with Faroese Telecom

Faroese Telecom and Swedish vendor Ericsson have signed an exclusive 5G Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) deal including full modernization of the CSP's existing network, the latter announced on Thursday.

"5G technology's fast connectivity and low latency are crucial for driving industries forward in the Faroe Islands and enabling the large-scale introduction of IoT. The superior speed, high reliability and low latency of 5G make it possible to bring new applications to the market and provide coverage in challenging terrain," said Niclas Backlund, Head of Denmark and North Atlantic, Ericsson.

Advertisement

For the modernization of the existing network and the rollout of 5G, Faroese Telecom will be leveraging Ericsson's 5G RAN and Core products and solutions, including the Ericsson Radio System portfolio that covers Massive MIMO and Ericsson Antenna System.

The deal will significantly benefit local industries, particularly fishing, and enable new use cases such as safety improvement, autonomous navigation, route monitoring for fuel volume control and gas emissions across the Faroe Islands.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jan Ziskasen, CEO, Faroese Telecom, said, "With Ericsson as our strategic partner, we will enable the next generation of innovation and more capacity in the network to achieve our goal of 100 percent geographic coverage – a demanding task given the geography and terrain of the Faroe Islands."

The deployment is expected to be completed in 2023.