GM recalling 73,000 Bolt EVs at cost of $1 billion

GM said it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. GM said it was pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of the recall. GM said a previous Bolt recall would cost about $800 million. GM also said it has temporarily halted sales of current Bolt electric vehicles.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 02:18 IST
General Motors said on Friday it will recall about 73,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at a cost of $1 billion to address fire risks and will seek reimbursement from its battery supplier, LG.

The largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers all remaining Bolt vehicles not previously recalled. GM said it will replace defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules. GM said it was pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of the recall.

GM said a previous Bolt recall would cost about $800 million. GM also said it has temporarily halted sales of current Bolt electric vehicles.

