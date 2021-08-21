Taliban websites disappear from internet; reason unclear
It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame. The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday. The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.
Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 02:41 IST
The official websites of the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan on the back of lightning offensive last week, appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame.
The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday. The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pashto
- Urdu
- Afghanistan
- The Washington Post
- Dari
- Taliban
- Arabic
- English
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands rally across Afghanistan to protest Taliban offensive; chant 'Allahu Akbar'
40 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province: Military
Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns
Beware Taliban promises, Afghanistan envoy to China warns
Drought compounds humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as conflict intensifies