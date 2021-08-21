Taliban websites disappear from internet, reason unclear

The official websites of the Taliban, who swept to power in Afghanistan on the back of a lightning offensive last week, appeared to have vanished from the internet late on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether a technical fault or something else was to blame. The Taliban operate separate websites in Pashto, Dari, Arabic, Urdu and English. All five appeared to be unreachable on Friday.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for CloudFlare, which online records list as providing protection for the Taliban sites, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The outage was first reported by The Washington Post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)