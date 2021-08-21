Left Menu

Android 11 update rolling out to Nokia 3.4 in several markets including India

As per the screenshots shared by Nokia 3.4 users on social media, the update weighs 1.74 GB in size and bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to August 2021.

The Nokia 3.4 has started receiving the Android 11 update in several markets including India.

The Nokia 3.4 has started receiving the Android 11 update in several markets including India, the company announced in a post on its Community on Friday.

The first wave of the Android 11 update covers the following markets:

  • Australia
  • Austria (A1 AT, T-Mobile AT)
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Cambodia
  • Denmark
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Iceland
  • India
  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Jordan
  • Laos
  • Latvia
  • Lebanon
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Malaysia
  • Nepal
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Philippines
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Sri Lanka
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • UAE
  • Vietnam

The update will reach 50% of these markets by Aug 21st and by Aug 22nd, 100% of these markets will have received the Android 11 update, the company said. The Wave 2 of the update will also commence soon.

As per the screenshots shared by Nokia 3.4 users on social media, the update weighs 1.74 GB in size and bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to August 2021. The Android 11 update brings several new features including chat bubbles, one-time permissions for apps, improved media controls and privacy & security, among others.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications

The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a left-aligned punch-hole that houses an 8MP camera for selfies. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 512GV via microSD. The handset is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 2-days on a single charge.

For photography and video shooting, the Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera module that houses a 13MP main shooter, a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

