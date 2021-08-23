Latest leak reveals price, key specs of Fitbit Charge 5

A new leak has revealed key specifications as well as price details of the Fitbit Charge 5, the upcoming fitness tracker from the Google-owned wearables brand.

According to tipster Snoopy Tech on Twitter, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be priced at USD179 - USD30 more than its predecessor Fitbit Charge 4 at launch. The leak suggests that the fitness tracker will come with built-in GPS and will be compatible with smartphones running both iOS and Android operating systems.

More Specs:Up to 7 Days of Battery life, 50M Water ResistanceiOS and AndroidFeatures:Daily preparation, mobile reminder, 24/7 heart rate, automatic activity tracking, 20 exercise modes, exercise intensity graph, built-in GPS https://t.co/XicUGXGQED — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 22, 2021

Further, the leak reveals that the Fitbit Charge 5 will support 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, 20 exercise modes and automatic activity tracking. The tracker will come with 5ATM water-resistant rating and offer a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

Earlier this month, notable tipster Evan Blass shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 that showed the tracker sporting a curved display with a capacitive button on the side. As per the renders, Charge 5 boasts a colour screen and has three color options - Black, Teal and Cream.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is tipped to launch at the end of October 2021.