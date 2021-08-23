Left Menu

Latest leak reveals price, key specs of Fitbit Charge 5

According to tipster Snoopy Tech on Twitter, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be priced at USD179 - USD30 more than its predecessor Fitbit Charge 4 at launch. The leak suggests that the fitness tracker will come with built-in GPS and will be compatible with smartphones running both iOS and Android operating systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:37 IST
Latest leak reveals price, key specs of Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5. Image Credit: Twitter (@evleaks)

A new leak has revealed key specifications as well as price details of the Fitbit Charge 5, the upcoming fitness tracker from the Google-owned wearables brand.

According to tipster Snoopy Tech on Twitter, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be priced at USD179 - USD30 more than its predecessor Fitbit Charge 4 at launch. The leak suggests that the fitness tracker will come with built-in GPS and will be compatible with smartphones running both iOS and Android operating systems.

Further, the leak reveals that the Fitbit Charge 5 will support 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, 20 exercise modes and automatic activity tracking. The tracker will come with 5ATM water-resistant rating and offer a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge.

Earlier this month, notable tipster Evan Blass shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 that showed the tracker sporting a curved display with a capacitive button on the side. As per the renders, Charge 5 boasts a colour screen and has three color options - Black, Teal and Cream.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is tipped to launch at the end of October 2021.

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021