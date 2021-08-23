Sania-Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland
Indias Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here.
- Country:
- United States
India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight-sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here. The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night. Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.
The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WBBL: Georgia Wareham extends contract with Melbourne Renegades for three seasons
15 Romanians, 4 Bulgarians evacuated from Kabul
UPDATE 3-Georgia man pleads guilty to four murders in spa shootings, hate crimes not pursued
Romania's LGBT community sees gains, ongoing rights struggle
Romania evacuates 14 citizens, 4 Bulgarians from Afghanistan