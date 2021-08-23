Left Menu

Sania-Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland

Indias Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here.

PTI | Cleveland | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:30 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight-sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu here. The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women's doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on Sunday night. Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.

