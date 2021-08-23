Left Menu

Realme Narzo 30 5G gets a cheaper variant

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Realme Narzo 30 5G's 4GB model will go on sale starting August 24 via the Realme India website, Flipkart, and offline stores across the country.

Realme has launched a new, cheaper variant of the Narzo 30 5G smartphone.
Realme has launched a new, cheaper variant of the Narzo 30 5G smartphone. In addition to the existing 6GB+128GB model, the phone will now be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Realme Narzo 30 5G's 4GB model will go on sale starting August 24 via the Realme India website, Flipkart, and offline stores across the country. The 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 15,999.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 1080 2400-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for quick and secure authentication.

It is armoured with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photography and video shooting, the handset features a triple rear camera array that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The rear camera supports up to 1080P/30fps video recording, UIS Video Stabilization, Super Nightscape, HDR and other features.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. It runs on Android 11-based realme UI 2.0.

