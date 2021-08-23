Left Menu

Google's new Android 12 accessibility feature lets users control phone with face gestures

American tech-giant Google is working on a new Android 12 accessibility feature to let users control their phone using facial expressions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 15:00 IST
Google's new Android 12 accessibility feature lets users control phone with face gestures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech-giant Google is working on a new Android 12 accessibility feature to let users control their phone using facial expressions. Mashable India quoted a report by XDADevelopers that says the 'Camera Switches feature', which is one of the accessibility services in the Android Accessibility Suite app, will support setting gestures to specific controls.

Smiling, opening the mouth, and looking out right, left, or down are reportedly the possible gestures, the app will include. The corresponding camera actions include getting to the homepage, scrolling backward and forward, and selecting. The app will also allow the users to adjust the gesture size and duration.

As per The Verge, the new feature would require the device's camera to be switched on, and Android 12-enabled devices will show a standing bar indicating the camera is getting used. The feature will reportedly use an additional battery. It is currently in beta mode and is claimed to be convenient for users with disabilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021